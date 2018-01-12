Citizens Hospital docs perform non-invasive heart surgery on octogenarian

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Cardiologists from the Citizens Speciality Hospital on Thursday said they have conducted a non-invasive heart procedure on an 82-year-old man whose heart valves were severely narrowed.

The heart condition known as Aortic Stenosis is a progressive ailment in which the heart’s aortic valves get narrowed down due to deposits and the only mode of treatment is replacement of heart valves.

The conventional treatment modality for aortic stenosis is valve replacement through open-heart surgery but increasingly non-invasive technique known as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is preferred by cardiologists.

The TAVR was performed in the cathlab from the groin region i.e. right femoral artery just like in angioplasty.

The team of specialists who conducted the procedure included chief of Cardiac Services, Dr A Sreenivas Kumar.

The Citizens Specialty Hospitals on Thursday also announced the launch of Heart Failure Clinic for extremely serious cardiac cases.