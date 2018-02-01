‘Citizens played key role in preventing crime’

By | Published: 1:36 am

Hyderabad: Citizens played a vital role in effectively tackling law and order issues and helped in preventing crime during 2017, said North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police B Sumathi.

She was speaking at a programme on Community Appraisal Report-2017 held here on Wednesday. Sumathi along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, Regional Passport Officer (Secunderabad) E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and officials from other departments explained the role citizens can play in establishing a better society.

Sumathi said as many as 87 cases relating to public nuisance were reported in 2017 and a majority of them were tipped off by the public. “In a similar way, 164 cases of indecent behaviour, 11 of consuming liquor in public, 51 cases of running establishments beyond time limits, 48 of street prostitution, 73 sound pollution related cases and 64 of disobedience to order promulgated by public servant were detected,” she said.

Applauding the NGOs, activists and apartment and residential associations, the DCP said nearly 35,000 CCTV cameras were set up under the North Zone limits. “Because of such huge technological asset, this zone could work on early detection of crimes. The network of CCTV cameras alone helped solve 62 cases last year,” she said.

In his remarks, Begumpet ACP S Ranga Rao said setting up a large network of 35,000 surveillance cameras was a huge task and the same has started to yield dividends by helping in crime detection. During the programme, citizens from zone were explained about various police initiatives like Under Investigation Mela, Crime Management, Community Policing, Nenu Saitham, Crime against Women and Land Disputes and Border Policing.