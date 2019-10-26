Citizens urged to follow traffic rules

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Following the death of one person and grievous injuries to another in a road mishap at Shadnagar on Friday night, the Cyberabad Police advised citizens to follow traffic rules.

Raj Ali, a truck driver who was proceeding to Bengaluru had parked his truck on the roadside near Raikal Toll plaza on the National Highway-44, after it broke down. Ali was lying under the truck and repairing it when another truck passing by ran over the lower part of his body. He died later in hospital while the cleaner of the truck Dileep Khan escaped with injuries.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police said the victim had not taken any precautions while parking the vehicle and repairing it. In such conditions, the hazard warning lights should be switched on and any kind of available alert signs like red flag, traffic cone or at least tree branches should be placed at least 50 metres before the vehicle.

Officials said if the vehicle was stopped just near a curve, the alert signs should be placed before the curve. People should not lie down dangerously on the road. The Police also advised citizens not to park the vehicles dangerously on the roads. On emergencies, the vehicle should be parked in the extreme left lane or on roadside space away from the carriageway.

