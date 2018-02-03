CITU urges trade unions to launch stir against Centre

By | Published: 11:04 pm 11:17 pm

Visakhapatnam: CITU State general secretary MA Gaffoor urged trade unions to launch a movement against the Central government for not providing any allocations to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget 2018-19.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he pointed out that the Centre did not make any announcement on railway zone, nor did it allocate funds for constructing the capital city in Amaravati or the Polavaram project.

“It has provided nominal funds to certain educational institutions which are already functioning. There are also no funds under the special package and no mention of metro rail. The Telugu States were ignored in the budget which is unjust,” he stated.

The CITU leader said that the NDA government at the Centre was pursuing the same policies of the previous UPA regime and alleged it of taking up large scale sale of public sector undertakings.

Gaffoor decried the proposed 10 per cent disinvestment in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant which was doing well. The steel plant was set up after lot of sacrifices and selling it to private parties should be stopped, he said.