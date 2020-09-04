Doctors’ body raises Rs 25 lakh for kin of deceased Bhadrachalam doctor

On Friday, fixed deposit worth Rs 25 lakh were handed over to the family members of the deceased doctor including his two daughters Sanjani and Sharani and wife Pavani

Hyderabad: Associations representing government doctors have raised funds for the bereaved family members of the Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Bhadrachalam, Dr G Naresh who had died fighting Covid-19.

Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana State, Government Doctors Association unit at Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Public Health Doctors Association and several other associations representing doctors, have rallied their members to contribute for the family members of the deceased doctor.

On Friday, fixed deposit worth Rs 25 lakh were handed over to the family members of the deceased doctor including his two daughters Sanjani and Sharani and wife Pavani. The government doctors from across Telangana are aiming to raise funds worth Rs 46 lakh for the family of Dr Naresh.

The Health Minister, Eatala Rajender had assured that the State government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to health care workers of all cadres who lost their lives to Covid in the State. The authorities said that another amount of Rs 25 lakh will be released only for deceased government doctors from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

