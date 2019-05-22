City doctor dies in road mishap in Saudi

By | Published: 5:19 pm

Jeddah: A Hyderabadi NRI was killed on the spot when his car met with an accident near Al Baik lane in Sharafiya in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He was on his way to pick his daughter from school when the accident occured.

Shaikh Anees ul Haque, a native of Azadnagar, Amberpet in Hyderabad was working as general physician in Shifa Jeddah Polyclinic in the port city. He has been in Saudi Arabia for over a decade and is survived by wife and four children – two daughters and two sons.

Anees was family doctor to many Telangana families living around Sharafiya, a locality in Jeddah which has a sizeable Telangana NRIs population living there.

He was rushing to pick up his daughter from the nearby Al Woorud International School in the afternoon, after completing his duty at the hospital, when he his car was rammed by a speeding young motorist. Shaikh Anees was buried in Jeddah on Wednesday.

