By | Pooja Mulchandani | Published: 12:46 am 9:57 pm

Despite being born and brought up in Mumbai, I never saw its beauty until I started photographing it. Mumbai has offered me a mix of everything, from beaches to hills, historic monuments to ultra-modern architecture besides a happening night and fast lifestyle.

Mumbai to me is not only a city of dreams but a also city which taught me how to live in unity and without interference.

Pooja is currently pursuing Bachelors of Fine Arts in Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University. She has a strong inclination towards travel photography.

The only equipment she requires is the camera and new perspective to capture life’s mundane activities. Pooja’s other interests are food, product photography and graphic designing.

Pooja Mulchandani

Camera – Sony A6000

Shot: February