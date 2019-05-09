City dwellers weigh less than rural counterparts: Study

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Obesity worldwide is increasing more quickly in rural areas than in cities, a study reported, challenging a long-held assumption that the global epidemic of excess weight is mainly an urban problem.Data covering 200 countries and territories compiled by more than 1,000 researchers showed an average gain of roughly five to six kilos per woman and man living in the countryside from 1985 to 2017.

City-dwelling women and men, however, put on 38 and 24 per cent less, respectively, than their rural counterparts over the same period, according to the findings, published in Nature.”The results of this massive global study overturn commonly held perceptions that more people living in cities is the main cause of the global rise in obesity,” said senior author Majid Ezzati, a professor at Imperial College London’s School of Public Health.

The annual cost of treating related health impacts could top a trillion dollars by 2025, the World Obesity Federation estimated in 2017.To factor health status into the comparison across nations, the researchers used “body-mass index”, or BMI, based on height and weight.

The study revealed important differences between countries depending on income level.In high-income nations, for example, the study found that rural BMI were generally already higher in 1985, especially for women.Lower income and education levels, the high cost and limited availability of healthy foods, dependence on vehicles, the phasing out of manual labour — all of these factors likely contributed to progressive weight gain.