City golfer Gautham selected for BMW Golf Cup

By | Published: 4:43 pm

Gurugram: Hyderabad’s V Gautham Reddy, who was the winner in Men B in BMW India tournament, has been selected to represent Team India that will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International, to be held in South Africa from March 2 to 7 next year.

The finalists were chosen after a thrilling national final held at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. Apart from Gautham, Amod Joshi from Ahmedabad, Sheena Rawla from Kolkata will represent India at the international level.

India is one of 40 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 which is a global series with over 1,000 qualifying tournaments involving 100,000 players.

Over 1,125 golfers participated in 14 tournaments of BMW Golf Cup International 2019 across 11 cities in India – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata and Gurgaon. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final held in Gurugram.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter