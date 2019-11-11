City league: SCR hoopsters emerge champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:01 pm

Hyderabad: Trailing 19-31 at half-time, South Central Railway (SCR) rallied splendidly to defeat Army Ordinance Corps (AOC) Centre 72-71 in an edge-of-the seat final to capture the Departments title in the Annual League Basketball Championship.

In a closely contested match, it was Raju who did the bulk of scoring for SCR initially whereas Sano and Soumya chipping in for AOC. SCR led 15-14 at end of first quarter.

In the 2nd quarter AOC switched to tight man-to-man defence to restrict SCR to just five points and in turn played a fast paced game with Siba and Sowmya doing major damage to score 17 points to take a massive 31-19 lead at half time.

On resumption, SCR cagers regrouped and with AOC already in foul trouble which resulted in free throws which SCR cagers converted to reduce the lead to just 4 points as AOC led 50-46 at end of 3rd quarter.

The fourth and final quarter saw a thrilling contest and the rejuvenated SCR leveled the scores at 61 all with just about two minutes left for the match. It neck-and-neck match Irfan’s drive-in put AOC ahead with just 30 seconds left for the match and AOC led 71-70.

However David steered SCR to victory and title by converting two free throws to make it 72-71.

During the other league matches in the super league finals SCR beat Income Tax 81-71 and Central Excise 54-40 before beating AOC in the final match. AOC had beaten Income Tax 86-82 and Central Excise 80-62 but had to be satisfied with second spot. Income Tax beat Central Excise 67-50 to be placed third.

Meanwhile, the Women’s League will commence from November 18. Entries close on November 13.

Results: South Central Railway 72 (Santosh 24, Raju 21, David 15, Vijay 8) bt Army Ordinance Corps 71 (Sowmya 16,Irfan 14, Sachin 10; Raju 9).

Income Tax 67 (Shiva 19, Ganesh 13, Satish 13, Basha 8) bt Central Excise 50 (Vijay 16, Venkat 11,Vinay 7).

