City league: Sharp Shooters outclass Hoopsters Club

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Hyderabad: Sharp Shooters secured a 40-28 victory over Hoopsters Club after leading 22-20 at half time in the Annual Hyderabad Basketball League match at YMCA Secunderabad on Sunday.

Sharp Shooters played a fast-paced game from the start and were scoring through fast breaks from Manideep with some impressive assists by Vineeth to lead 11-6 at the end of first quarter. However in the second quarter, Hoopsters Club regrouped well and aided by three consecutive baskets from Lokesh as Sharp Shooters led by just two points at 22-20.

After the change of ends, the match went neck to neck as Keshav scored for Sharp Shooters and Hoopsters catching up through James. Sharp Shooters led 30-28 at end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Sharp Shooters ensured tight defense to blank the Hoopsters Club and in turn scored 10 points through Daniyal and Vineet to finally win the match 40-28.

Results: Sharp Shooters 40 (Manideep 21, Keshav 9) bt Hoopsters Club 28 (Lokesh 10, James 8); Stadium Basketball Club 51 (Neil 30, Divya Prakash 10) bt Rahimpura Playground 20 (Srinath Betharse 16); Team Swish 57 (Akilesh 18, Jaipal 10, Saket 10) bt Gavins 10 (Venu 8).

