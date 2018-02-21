By | Published: 12:50 pm 1:07 pm

Hyderabad: A city-based gymnast, Gundlapally Meghana Reddy, did Telangana proud after she became the first Indian women to be qualified for participation in rhythmic gymnastics in this year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia.

The 19-year-old gymnast from ​Hyderabad is a student of Chirec International School and is presently training under Rio Olympian Barbara Filiou in Athens​, ​Greece​. Her father Ramalinga Reddy is a HR professional working in Hyderabad. Meghana took ​​fascination to Gymnastics after watching gymnasts in action in 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

“As a nine year old kid she got attracted to gymnastics. However​,​ there were hardly any facilities for rhythmic gymnastics in the country or in the city,” said​ ​Ramalinga Reddy.​ That made Ramalinga ​Reddy send his daughter ​to USA and England​ for training​. “It was quite an expensive affair but we went ​ahead nevertheless,” ​recalled Ramalinga Reddy while speaking to Telangana Today.

Meghana was unbeatable in the National School Games​.​ ​S​he won the gold in Kerala National Games three years ago.​ ​She also won a couple of international event​s​. Her immediate priority is the Commonwealth Games where she is expected to win a medal in Gold Coast​, Ramalinga Reddy said. ​

​In a tweet on Wednesday, Meghana Reddy thanked State IT Minister KT Rama Rao​ for the support while declaring her qualification to participate in the CWG.