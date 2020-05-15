Civet and leopard break lockdown calm in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The capital city’s wildlife sightings, which were of late restricted to a python and a few peacocks, took an entirely new twist on Wednesday, first when an Asian palm civet clambered atop a mosque near the Golconda Fort, and then when a leopard decided to take a quick nap right in the middle of the Katedan main road.

The leopard, which later ran off into a nearby farmhouse compound, remained elusive when reports last came in, with forest officials camping at the spot with cages and nursing hopes of tranquilising the big cat and shifting it to the Nehru Zoological Park, to where the Civet was earlier caught and shifted.

While most of the Civet sighting and trapping episode was in the late hours of Wednesday and early hours of Thursday, the leopard sighting was well after the sun rose, with many even passing by the leopard, mistaking it to be a stray dog, as it appeared to be injured and took rest by the median near the Katedan road-under-bridge, a couple of hundred metres away from the National Highway-44.

In fact, according to an eyewitnesses, a police vehicle was among those that passed by the leopard without noticing it. Slowly, as the truth dawned upon passersby, many started filming it and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and barricaded the area. Forest officials were informed and a team from the zoo was rushed to the spot.

By this time, the leopard, not quite enjoying the attention, suddenly jumped up and ran to the other side of the road, from where it headed straight under the bridge towards the NH-44, en route attacking a hapless man who ended up in front of the big cat unexpectedly. He survived with a few scratches. The leopard then ran into the farmhouse compound, after which it has remained out of sight so far.

While the forest officials have set up cages to trap the leopard, the Cyberabad police are using their surveillance drones to spot the big cat on the sprawling compound. Forest teams are also planning to continue the rescue operation into the night.

Earlier, the civet kept the entire Golconda area on tenterhooks from late on Wednesday after reports went around of a black panther on the prowl. However, a team of forest officials led by zoo’s veterinary assistant surgeon Dr Syed Asadullah reached the spot, trapped the animal and confirmed that it was a civet and not a black panther.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .