Civic body holds coordination meet in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: To provide better services to citizens, a meeting of the city administration with participation of senior officials including Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar was held here on Thursday.

Lokesh Kumar said that with mutual co-operation, better services could be provided to the citizens and the city taken to the next level. On infrastructure development, he said, the GHMC was taking up several works like formation of new roads and link/parallel roads to reduce traffic load on the main roads, modernisation of 450 traffic signals, junction improvement, laying of new footpaths and improvement of the existing ones apart from works under the SRDP. Lane marking, zebra crossings, sanitation, Basti Dawakhanas and installation of 4.4 lakh LED lights were the other projects.

Anjani Kumar said as Hyderabad was the most happening city in the country, much depended on the police personnel in maintaining law and order and assured all necessary help from the police department in execution of government welfare schemes. He asked for illumination of dark areas to control thefts and to maintain law and order.

Swetha Mohanty said the administration would take all precautionary steps to protect government lands by geo-tagging and assist in land allotment for developmental activities and women protection issues.

