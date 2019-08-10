Civic move for Bakrid by GHMC

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making elaborate arrangements, including distribution of black plastic covers to collect animal waste, repairs on roads leading to Idgahs, deployment of vehicles and additional staff for ensuring sanitation. Rs 2.43 crore has been allocated by the civic body.

A total of 3.69 lakh covers are being distributed this year to collect and dispose animal waste.

To clear garbage and trash effectively, 50 earth movers, 94 mini tippers and 25 tonners and 10 tonne capacity vehicles are being deployed.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted appealing to the GHMC and State government to take necessary measures to ensure safety and cleanliness in view of workers strike and Bakrid on Monday.

Responding to the MP, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted “It’s being done. GHMC Commissioner is monitoring along with Charminar ZC and making all arrangements to ensure cleanliness and sanitation upkeep during the festival,”

