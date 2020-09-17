Civic officials demolish MLA’s camp office in Warangal

GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that MLA Aruri Ramesh himself asked the officials to remove the structure, if it was obstructing the natural flow of the water in the nala (storm water drain).

Published: 3:05 pm

Warangal Urban: The authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) demolished the camp office of Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh located on the bund of a nala on the Hunter road near Bhadrakali tank in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that MLA Aruri Ramesh himself asked the officials to remove the structure, if it was obstructing the natural flow of the water in the nala (storm water drain).

“To set an example, MLA A Ramesh told the officials during the last council meeting to remove his camp office,” she said and added that it was not an illegal structure but it was obstructing the natural flow of the water in the nala. Meanwhile, as many as 23 structures were removed from the nalas on Wednesday. “We have removed a total of 88 structures on nalas since the demolition drive,” she added. The officials have decided to remove all the structures that fall under the 100 feet width of the nalas.

It may be added here that MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, who visited flood hit Warangal on August 18, said that all the encroachments should be removed in one month. “There should not be any hesitation in the removal of the illegal structures. If those structures (houses/sheds on the nalals) belonged to the poor, they should be assured of double bedroom houses. If they have registration, they should be given compensation. However, all the encroachments/obstructions on the nalas should be removed,” he added. A special task force led by District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanth was also formed to monitor the removal of the encroachments on the nalas as the encroachments had caused inundation of many colonies in August due to very heavy rainfall.

