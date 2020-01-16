Civic polls: Jolt to Congress in Suryapet

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Suryapet: In a jolt to Congress in Suryapet, a large number of Congress leaders joined the ruling TRS party in the presence of the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy paving way for victory of the TRS candidates in the municipal elections.

In all, 110 Congress members from 11th ward of Suryapet Municipality joined the ruling party which was giving a clear picture on the winning candidate of the ward much before polling. Before the date of withdrawal of nominations, Congress candidate of 31st ward Javed Baig has switched his loyalty to the TRS. A strong minority leader and District Congress Committee secretary Khaja Yusufuddin also joined the TRS and working for the TRS candidates of all wards to get the votes of Muslims with his campaign. In addition to this, independent candidate of 44th ward Muppavarapu Nageshwar Rao, who can influence a large number of voters in 44th and 45th wards, also joined the TRS and announced his support to the TRS candidates. With less than a week for the polling, political defections taking place in Suryapet municipalites are creating anxious movements to the Congress leadership.

