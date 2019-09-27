Civic polls: Parties submit written arguments in Telangana High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Thursday heard inconclusively the matter pertaining to municipal elections in the State. All parties in the case submitted their written arguments. The petitioner submitted that the court granted a stay on conducting elections in 75 municipalities as there were discrepancies in the delimitation of constituencies and voter list. The Election Commission sought permission to initiate the pre-election process as the term of municipalities in the State expired in July and stated it would not affect the petitioners. Additional Advocate General Ramchandra Rao submitted that all the objections raised by the petitioners were resolved and that the State was ready for elections. The petitioner’s counsel, rejecting the submission, produced affidavits of parliamentary members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar that stated the mandatory procedure of taking views and objections of respective MPs was not followed. In reply, the Additional Advocate General produced evidence showing communication made to a few MPs and MLAs in the State. The bench adjourned the case to Friday for further hearing

Kin seek royalty for film

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali dealt with a matter pertaining to the certification of movie ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ which depicts the rebellion story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy against the East India Company. Doravari Dastagiri Reddy and four others of Nandyal filed a writ plea urging the court to stall the clearing of the biopic. They claimed to the fourth generation kin of Narasimha Reddy and sought royalty from the filmmakers. They also submitted that they wanted to see the preview. Surender Reddy, director of the movie, submitted that it was not a biopic. The judge adjourned the case to Monday after the Censor Board informed that it would submit its decision on that day.

EFLU plea disposed of

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali disposed of a writ plea filed by the University of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) questioning the action of the Labour department of Telangana insisting that the university pay bonus to contract employees. The petitioner said the UGC had instructed not to pay bonus to its regular employees. It argued that in a situation where regular employees themselves were not entitled to bonus, the question of paying bonus to ‘contract staff’ did not arise. The judge took note of the complaint that the department was insisting on such payment and directed the authority to first adjudicate on the liability and then proceed with the factual issue.

Order against eatery quashed

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to give a fresh notice to ‘7-Food Court’ and quashed an order issued by it in August. The management of the eatery on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway filed a writ petition complaining that the communication of the encroachment was wholly bereft of reason. It also said that the management was called upon to close the median enabling the entry from both sides of the highway and to cut access to the restaurant. Scrutinising the impugned order, Justice Shavali pointed to the absence of details of the alleged encroachment. He accordingly set aside the order.

Wakf Board case

The Telangana High Court is likely to hear two quo-warranto pleas about the structure of the State Wakf Board. In one writ plea, the continuance of Md Saleem, an elected MLC, as chairperson is under challenge on the ground that he has “outlived wisdom as MLC”. The other writ petition challenged the continuance of Malik Moatasim Khan and Sofia Begum. Insofar as Malik Moatasim Khan is concerned, it is alleged that he was a government teacher and not a social worker. The allegation on Sofia Begum, lady nominee, was that she hails from AP. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy had earlier heard the matter. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Shavali, he directed that it be posted for tomorrow.

