Civic polls: Training session held for presiding officers in Khammam

By | Published: 1:16 am

Khammam: The district administration is gearing up for the ensuing municipal elections. As part of the preparations, a training programme for presiding officers and assistant presiding officers was held at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalaskhektram in Khammam on Thursday.

District Collector R V Karnan said elections would be conducted for Wyra, Madhira and Sathypally municipalities in the district. In these elections, ballot papers would be used. Explaining the do’s and don’ts to the election officers, the Collector said every officer should know the poll process and strictly adhere to the guidelines. He urged them to conduct the polls in the same manner and spirit as was done during the Assembly and Zilla Parishad elections. Stating that the role of POs and APOs was key to the smooth conduct of elections, he wanted them to work in better coordination.

Polling officers should open and seal ballot boxes in the presence of party agents and the Municipal Commissioners should visit every polling station under their limits and make arrangements for polling, he said. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka explained the polling process to the officers and how to prepare for conducting them. A power point presentation was made by trainers K Sriram, Sailendra Kumar, Narasimha Rao and others.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner J Srinivas Rao, Commissioners of Wyra, Sathupally and Madhira municipalities Ramchander, Ch. Venkanna and M Devendar, POs and APOs attended the programme.

