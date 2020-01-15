Civic polls: TRS in driver’s seat

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS has opened its score in the municipal elections, even before the polling began. Following withdrawal of nominations on the last day i.e. Wednesday, at least 84 TRS candidates were elected unanimously in 35 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Elections are being held for 3,052 wards in 129 urban local bodies including 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities and 325 divisions in nine municipal corporations. After scrutiny of nominations on Sunday, 19,673 candidates remained in the fray for municipal elections to 129 ULBs. The polling is scheduled for January 22 and counting of votes will be conducted on January 25, followed by announcement of results.

Sources said besides winning 84 seats unanimously, TRS emerged as the majority party in Parkal and Chennur municipalities. While the party won 11 of 22 seats unanimously in Parkal, about seven of 18 seats were won unanimously in Chennur. Further, TRS bagged four wards in Sircilla, three each in Sattupalli and Bhupalpally municipalities as well. The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) declared unanimous election in 79 wards and is likely to formally announce the remaining soon.

According to TRS secretary Gattu Ramchander Rao, BJP had no candidates to contest from 700 wards and Congress was not contesting in 400 wards. He alleged that the Congress and BJP leaders have come to an understanding and colluded with each other to defeat TRS. “Both Congress and BJP colluded with each other to defeat TRS which will remain a dream. People are flying kites with images of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and drawing Sankranti rangoli of our Car symbol, to show their support for TRS,” he said.

TRS leaders pointed out that similar phenomenon was witnessed during the Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayat during last year, leading to TRS bagging all 32 Zilla Parishads.

Meanwhile, the TSEC finalised the number of polling stations for all ULBs. Nearly 1,786 polling stations will be set up in 385 wards for 10 municipal corporation including Karimnagar Municipal Corporation comprising 60 wards. Similarly, there will be 6,325 polling stations functioning in 2,727 wards of 120 municipalities.

