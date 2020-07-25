Civic staff perform final rites of Covid patient in Suryapet

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Suryapet: Municipal workers had to perform the final rites of a retired RTC employee who died of covid-19 when his family members were disinclined to carrying out the funeral here on Friday night.

Authorities said the man aged around 70 years was a resident of Balajinagar in Kodad and died of coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

Officials maintained secrecy over the funeral till it was completed. It was learnt that the municipal workers carried the body in an earth mover late on Friday night.

Kodad Municipal Commissioner Malla Reddy said that the retired RTC employee went to a government hospital for undergoing a rapid test after suffering from fever for the last two days. After he was confirmed positive for the virus, he went to his house and passed away within an hour.

His family members who were disinclined to perform the funeral rights approached the police, following which the municipal authorities obtained permission of the Collector to conduct the funeral.

“We have performed the final rites of the Covid patient at the place suggested by his family members”, officials said.

