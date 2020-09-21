Civil Aviation Research Organisation to begin ops from May 2022 in Hyderabad

AAI allots Rs 354 crore for country’s first aviation research centre at Begumpet airport

Hyderabad: The Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) complex, the first research centre in the aviation sector in the country which is coming up at the old airport in Begumpet here, will be operational from May 2022.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has allotted Rs 354 crore under Phase-I for the complex, which is coming up on 20 acres, according to a reply given by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajya Sabha earlier this week. Begumpet Airport Director C Pattabhi told Telangana Today that works on CARO were going on at a brisk pace.

Once operational, the CARO will aid in finding solutions ingeniously to the increasing air traffic in the country. The AAI will draw in-house experts from it apart from collaborating with International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad and IIT Madras for Research and Development (R&D) works. The experts will address key issues confronting the aviation sector and find solutions. Issues related to improving safety of passengers, air traffic movement, identification of new routes, air navigation services and operations among other important aspects would be dealt with by CARO.

For instance, the CARO would collect more details about new air traffic routes in consultation with other central agencies and help the AAI to draw up an action plan, an official said, adding the CARO would carry out R&D work in all activities associated with the aviation sector.

He said research organisations dealing with the aviation sector were established in only about 10 major countries in the world and in India, the AAI had decided to set up CARO at the Begumpet airport. The then Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu had laid the foundation stone for CARO in July 2018. One of the reasons for selecting the Begumpet airport to establish CARO was that it was centrally located.

Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is also utilising the airport for training its cadets, who go for a sortie from the airport. Choppers regularly used by the government are also being operated from Begumpet along with chartered flights of VIPs and politicians. The airport was closed for commercial air operations after the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport opened in Shamshabad in March 2008.

