‘Civil Prelims paper well balanced’

Hyderabad: Civil Services Preliminary Examination of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) passed-off peacefully without any untoward incident at 103 centres in Hyderabad on Sunday. The preliminary test was conducted in two sessions from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

It was a balanced paper which had questions from all areas. There were 17 questions from Economic and Social Development, 16 from Geography, 15 from History, 14 from General Science, 13 from Indian Polity and Governance, 13 from Environment and Ecology, and, 12 questions from General Knowledge and Current affairs. The number of questions in the areas of Science and Technology saw an increase as compared to the previous years, said Gopala Krishna, Director of Brain Tree.

“The paper was a mix of core areas and the dynamic aspects of the syllabus. This ensures that irrespective of domain expertise, no candidate has an undue advantage,” he said.

“While the exact qualifying marks cannot be predicted with accuracy, yet based on the track record of the previous years we can expect the qualifying marks for General Cateogary between 100 and 105, for EWS 98-100, for OBC 99-103, for SC 80-85 and for ST 80-85,” he added. The results of the examination are expected around the July 10.

A total of 79,697 aspirants from the Telugu speaking States applied for the Civil Services examination and Hyderabad had the highest number of applicants with 49,033, followed by Vijayawada (9,872), Visakhapatnam (9,112) and Warangal (4,962).

Out of 49,033 applications, 25,711 candidates were present for morning exam session while 23,322 candidates were present in afternoon session of the exam with an overall attendance of 52.43 per cent and 51.31 per cent respectively.

