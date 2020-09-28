Civil Service rankers get service allotment   

Sirisetti Sankeerth, who achieved 330th rank, was allotted the Indian Police Service

Mancherial: Rankers of Civil Services Examinations-2019 were allotted service by the Ministry of Personnel and Pensions. Letters were sent to the rankers on Monday.

Sirisetti Sankeerth, who achieved 330th rank, was allotted the Indian Police Service. A native of Bellampalli town, he excelled in the examinations in his fifth attempt. He is the son of Satyanarayana, an electrician with the Exploration Department of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He is likely to get the cadre of Telangana.

The ranker told ‘Telangana Today’ that the training would commence at Mussoorie in Dehradun from October 12 to December 18. He used to work as an assistant executive engineer with Mission Bhageeratha in Adilabad district before cracking the civil services.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda Shukla, who secured 457th rank in the national-level examinations, was also allotted the IPS. He is a native of Chhapra in Saran district of Bihar. He was born and brought up in Kaghaznagar town of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

He studied till Intermediate at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of this town. His father was a worker of Sirpur Paper Mills Private Limited.

