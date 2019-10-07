Civil Services: Analysis of Mains Examination- 2019

By | V Gopala Krishna | Published: 12:48 am 8:01 pm

Nearly 11,845 aspirants at an all India level were declared qualified and are expected to have appeared at the compulsory competitive papers of the Civil Services Main Examination which were recently conducted. A total of 658 aspirants were registered at the Hyderabad centre, out of whom, 641 had appeared. Since last year, students have been given a week’s gap between the compulsory subjects and the optional. Before we go into detail, let us have a look at the syllabus …..

General Essay

As expected the General Essay paper had two sections: section Ahad four topics and section B had four topics. Candidates had to write one topic from each section in about 1,200 words within 90 minutes for each topic. .

Analysis

As compared to the previous years the topics appeared easier. At the same time, till last year aspirants could depend on our “Search Engines” and get the source of the statement. This time it was difficult to trace the exact source, indicating that the examiner wanted original thinking and also gave an element of surprise. Most students felt that the paper was easy. A topic which was commonly chosen by many students was “Neglect of Primary Health Care and Education in India are reasons for its backwardness”.

There is nothing like specific preparation for this paper. It is a long term preparation for the first section and Current Affairs related social issues for the second one. You have to be continuously abreast of the current events and try to extrapolate on what questions can come. For example, in the last few months we have had torrential rains and flooding; Keeping this in view you should ask yourself what kind of questions can be asked and try to prepare answers . The topic could be Man- made disasters, Urban flooding etc . This way you can extrapolate and identify topics. Once identified, you should attempt writing the essay. Awareness of current issues and current problems facing the society is a pre requisite for answering this paper. You should collect the date regarding the same.

General Studies Paper- I

This paper has History, Society and Geography as its syllabus. Questions were interlinked and intertwined and were designed to check the ability of the student to approach issues in an interdisciplinary way. General reaction of the Students was that the paper was not very tough and could be managed.

General Studies Paper- II

This paper has Indian Polity and Governance Social Justice and International Relations. Most of the students felt that the paper was tough. There was an emphasis on the dynamic part of Polity and Governance.

General Studies Paper- III

This comprises Science and Technology, Economic Development, Environment and Security issues. The number of questions on Economic Development was more as compared to the previous years.

General Studies Paper- IV

This paper was simpler as compared to the last few years and questions were direct. Even the case studies were easy compared to the previous years. Most of the questions needed a background in Public Administration and candidates who had opted for Public Administration had the `feel good factor’. Quotations on which the student was expected to reflect were from the expected thinkers i.e. Mahatma Gandhi and Abdul Kalam.

How many Marks are required to qualify at the Main examination and be selected for the Interview?

The minimum marks required to qualify depends on the questions, the distribution of questions and the quality of competition. However we can make some guesses based on the last few years cutoff’s, the difficulty of the questions and make a guesstimate of the cutoffs. It is expected that the cutoff this year would be about three per cent to five per cent more than last year. It would of course be difficult to predict the cutoff for EWS as it for the first time that this reservation has been introduced.

(Author is Director of Brain Tree)

To be continued

