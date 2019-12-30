Civil Services aspirants distribute blankets in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: A group of students preparing for the civil services examinations took time off their rigorous study schedule and distributed blankets for homeless people sleeping on footpaths on Sunday night.

The students raised money from other philanthropists and bought 262 blankets that were distributed on different roads. Nearly 30 students split themselves into four groups and distributed blankets to those sleeping on footpaths without covering themselves.

The blankets were distributed in areas from RTC X Roads to LB Nagar; Ashok Nagar to Ameerpet; Mehdipatnam; RTC X Roads to ECIL and RTC X Roads to Charminar.

The students thanked the donors and said their motive was to work for the people and offer them support to overcome their challenges. They said they would like to do more such activities in future if donors came forward.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter