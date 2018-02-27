Civil Supplies command control centre in all Telangana districts

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: Following the success of the command control centre at the head office of Civil Supplies Department in the city, the Department has decided to set up one command control centre in each district.

The Department on Monday said the first district command control centre would be inaugurated in Siddipet on February 28. In March, command control centres would be inaugurated in Karimnagar, Gadwal, Nizamabad, Vanapati and a few other districts.

Civil Supplies Commissioner CV Anand has been cracking the whip on illegal sales and supply of public distribution system (PDS) rice at fair price (FP) ration shops in the State. The new move comes as part of the strict vigilance programme, he said.

About 1,700 CCTV cameras are being set up across 171 godowns in the State, and all these cameras shall be connected to their relevant district command control centres. The installation of all cameras would be completed in the next 10 days, he said.

The cameras monitor the gates of the godowns, loading and unloading activities, and the movement of individuals near the godowns. A surveillance system including about 10 cameras is being established for each godown, ensuring transparency in the supply chain.