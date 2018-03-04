Telangana Civil Supplies Department gets another pat

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The State Civil Supplies Department came in for high praise yet again on Saturday, this time with warm words from M Ravikanth, Secretary to the Government of India for Food and Public Distribution.

Calling the progress made by the Civil Supplies Department ‘inspirational’, the Secretary congratulated Civil Supplies Commissioner CV Anand.

Ravikanth was visiting the Civil Supplies head office here as part of a two-day visit to Telangana. He was accompanied by Food Corporation of India (FCI) South Regional Executive Director RD Nazeem, FCI Telangana Manager GS Rajashekhar and other dignitaries.

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has achieved “excellent progress by using modern technology in every aspect of its functioning,” said Ravikanth.

“Giving importance to transparency and accountability by introducing innovative IT reforms in the Department has made Telangana Civil Supplies an ideal for the country. The Online Procurement Management System (OPMS), Command Control Centre, CCTV cameras in all godowns, and the T-Ration App will all stand as benchmarks for related Departments of all Indian States,” he said.