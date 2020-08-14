Civils an exam of perseverance: Mahesh Bhagwat

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Fifteen candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who successfully cleared the Civil Services Examinations-2019 were felicitated by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat here on Thursday. They were mentored by him for the personality test of the exam.

Speaking on the occasion, former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah said he found how WhatsApp could be used for productive purposes after seeing the initiatives of Bhagwat. Insisting that candidates must learn the local language and local laws, Padmanabhaiah advised them to gain ground knowledge when on the field and to be accessible to people.

Congratulating the candidates, Bhagwat said success should not be taken to head and failure should not be taken to heart. “UPSC has no shortcuts. It is an exam of perseverance, needs dedication and hard work which has paid off for these candidates,” he said, adding that he was happy to have mentored nearly 125 candidates out of the 829 selected by the UPSC, and 14 out of the top 100 ranks. While 70 of the 125 were from Maharashtra, 55 were from TS, AP and the neighbouring States.

The felicitation programme was attended by P Dhatri Reddy (46 rank), M Suryteja (76), K Raviteja (77), M V Satya Sai Karthik (103), M Makarand (110) , K Prem Sagar (170), B Satya Prakash (218), P Sandeep Kumar (244), B Rahul (272), Sankeerth S (330), Mourya Krishna Chandrasekhar (470), K Satya Dharma Pratap (510), D Vinay Kanth (516), Ch Rajanikant (598), and K Shashikanth (764).

