Civils: Analysing demographics

IMPORTANT DEFINITIONS – DEMOGRAPHY

Demography is an important topic in Civil Services Preliminary Examination. This article details all important definitions related to the demography an aspirant must know

Crude Birth Rate: Number of Births per 1,000 population in a given year. Crude Death Rate: Number Deaths per 1,000 population in a given year. Sex Ratio: Number of females per 1,000 males in a population. Age Dependency Ratio: The age – dependency ratio is the ratio of persons in the “dependent” ages (generally under age 15 and over age 64) to Those in the “economically productive” ages (15 – 64) in a population. Child – Woman Ratio: The number of children under age 5 per 1,000 women ages 15 – 44 or 15 – 49 in a population in a given year. This crude fertility Measure, based on basic census data, is sometimes used when More specific fertility information is not available. Median Age: The median age is the age at which exactly half the population is older and half is younger. Population Density: Number of persons per Sq. Km of total surface area. General Fertility Rate (GFR): Number of live births per 1000 women in reproductive age- Group (15 -49 years) in a given year. General Marital Fertility Rate (GMFR): Number of live births per 1000 married women in the Reproductive age – group (15 – 49 years) in a given year. Total Fertility Rate (TFR): Average number of children that would be born to a woman If she experiences the current fertility pattern throughout her Reproductive span (15 – 19 years). Average number of children that would be born to a Married. Total Marital Fertility Rate (TMFR): Woman if she experiences the current fertility pattern throughout her reproductive span (15 – 49 years) Gross Reproduction Rate (GRR): Average number of daughters that would be born to a woman if she experiences the current fertility pattern though out her reproductive span (15 – 49 years). Net Reproduction Rate (NRR): Average number of daughters that would be born to a woman if she experiences the current fertility and Mortality patterns throughout her reproductive span (15 – 49 years). Replacement Level Fertility: The level of fertility at which a couple has only enough children to replace themselves or about two children per couple. Age Specific Fertility Rate: Number of live births in a year to 1,000 women in any specified age group in a given year. Age Specific Marital Fertility Rate: Number of live births in a year to 1,000 married women in any specified age group in a given year. Cumulative Percent Fertility: Is defined as the ratio of the age-specific fertility rate to total multiplied by 100. Age Specific Death Rate: Number of deaths per 1,000 population in a specified group in a given year Age – Sex Specific Death Rate: Number of deaths in a particular age and sex group per 1,000 population of the same age group in a given Year. Infant Mortality Rate (IMR): Number of infants dying under one year of age in a year per 1,000 live births of the same year. Neo-natal Mortality Rate: Number of infants dying within the first month of life (under 28 days) in a year per 1,000 live births of the same year. Post – natal Mortality Rate: Number of infant deaths at 28 days to one year of age per 1,000 live births in a given year. Peri – natal Mortality Rate: Number of still births plus deaths within 1st week of delivery per 1,000 births in a year. Maternal Mortality Ratio: The number of women who die as a result of pregnancy and childbirth complications per 1,00,000 live births in a given year. Expectation of live at birth: Average number of years a new born child is expected a live under current mortality conditions. Reproduction Health: Reproductive health is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, in all matters relating to the reproductive system and to its functions and processes. Demography: The scientific study of human population, including their size compositions, distributions, densities, growth and other characteristics as well as the causes and consequence of change in these actors. Census: A canvass of a given area, resulting in an enumeration of the entire population and often the compilation of other demographic, social and economic information pertaining to that population at a specific time Population Policy: Explicit or implicit measures instituted by a government to influence population size, growth, distribution or composition. Population Projection: Computation of future changes in population numbers given certain assumptions about future trends in the rates of fertility, mortality and Migration. Demographers often issue low medium and high projections of the same population, based on different assumptions of how these Rates will change in the future. Vital Statistics: Demographic data on births, deaths, foetal deaths marriages and divorces.

