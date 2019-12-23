Civils: Personality Test overview

By | Gopala Krishna V | Published: 12:42 am 4:41 pm

The present structure of Personality Test is as follows: Five to seven interview boards simultaneously conduct the Personality Test. Each headed by a UPSC member and assisted by four experts who are retired civil servants, academicians, scientists and others. These experts are drawn from a large panel of names assembled after careful scrutiny by the Commission and the list is constantly updated.

About 11 candidates are interviewed by each Board per day, each candidate is interviewed for about half an hour. The total number of candidates interviewed is approximately two and half times the number of vacancies every year. Usually The Personality testing schedule extends to nine weeks.

In the 1950s there used to be a single Board comprising all the (three) Members and Chairman of the Commission to conduct interviews for 300-400 candidates. In the 60’s one more Board was added. The strength of each Board varied from 5 to 7 with the Chairman of the UPSC presiding over the Board interviewing candidates who opted for the IAS / IFS candidates and a senior Member of the UPSC as Chairman of the second Board for the other services ( IPS and Group I ). The remaining Members of the two Boards consisted of the other UPSC Members and Advisors who were specifically selected each year for interviews. Generally the Advisors were frequently switched from one Board to another.

This enabled them to appreciate assessment strategies and comparative standards and prevented any rigid attitudes from developing. However, as the number of candidates increased in the subsequent years. Particularly in the late 70s and early 80s, the number of Boards increased to 5 to 6 each year.

Before the process begins, experts/ advisors are briefed by the Chairman and members of the UPSC on the purpose and manner of conducting the test. The Boards are asked to follow some common standards towards maintaining uniformity in assessment. Experts are also rotated among different Boards almost every week.

Marks scored by the candidates at the written test are not known to the Board, but a short summary of candidates’ bio-data, hobbies and interests is provided.

This short summary of the candidates is prepared confidentially and organised session-wise for each Board on a daily basis and made available to the Board Members only 5-10 minutes before the commencement of the interview. It is said that this system works very well as neither the candidates nor the Chairpersons nor the Advisors of the Board get any idea regarding which candidate goes to which Board.

In fact, the Chairman. UPSC. indicates the Board number on the cover of these sealed packets containing profiles of the candidates. randomly. Before the commencement of the Board in each session. Apparently. influence and recommendation are difficult to operate in such a system.

Members of the Board individually rate intellectual and personal qualities of candidates and their overall performance. The final assessment by the Board is based on discussion of individual assessments made by the Members.

The members then agree on a five point scale which is later converted into marks . The universally followed scale is as follows :

O – Outstanding – Applicant is exceptional; recognized as being far superior to others.

V – Very Good – Applicant clearly exceeds position requirements.

G – Good – Applicant is competent and dependable. Meets standards required for the Civil Services .

I – Improvement Needed – Applicant is deficient or below standards required of the job.

U – Unsatisfactory – Applicant is generally unacceptable

Till recently candidates could take the Interview in the Regional language only if they had written the main examination in the regional language. This has been changed based on the recommendations of the B.B Bhattacharya Committee and from the year 2011 the candidate can decide his medium of Interview irrespective of language in which the Main was written.

There are no minimum qualifying marks in the Personality Test, though at one stage in the 1950s minimum qualifying marks were prescribed for selection. Earlier the Commission had in fact, adopted 35% marks as the minimum threshold level in the personality test which was meant to be used as a negative screen to weed out those candidates who in the opinion of the Board(s) were unsuitable for public service. However this was given up in 1957 as it was felt that it would give scope to arbitrariness and the candidates from the weaker sections would be at a disadvantage in such a scheme. Next week, we will see how important the personality test is, and much more.

TO BE CONTINUED…

