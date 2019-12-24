CJ concerned over large number of contempt cases against govt

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan of the Telangana High Court on Monday voiced serious concern over the alarmingly large number of contempt cases being filed against the government for alleged violation of court orders. While a mention was being made to advance the hearing of a writ appeal on the ground that a single judge was proceeding with a contempt for violating his order, the Chief Justice pointed out that in this calendar year alone over 17,000 contempt cases were filed making a mockery of the courts. Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar pointed to a specific court and complained of how it was not granting sufficient time. He said that vacate petitions must not be filed with the contempt cases and that vacate applications must be heard separately. The Chief Justice said it was indeed sad that a large number of government officials were choosing to violate court orders and that this did not augur well.

State inaction on dengue questioned

A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Monday dealt with a public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to dengue menace and swine flu in Hyderabad city in particular and the State in general. Dr M Karuna filed the PIL questioning the inaction of authorities of the health department in dealing with the contagious diseases. It may be recalled that the bench directed a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to file a detailed report on the actions taken in pursuance of decisions taken by the committee to control dengue and swine flu.

Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, Amicus Curiae, reminded the court that on October 24 the committee was appointed with the Chief Secretary heading it to formulate an action plan to deal with the situation. Many a time, the authorities failed to file a detailed report. The Chief Justice stated, “As per media reports, dengue is no longer a grave concern, we shifted our focus to swine flu”. The affidavit filed by Chief Secretary Joshi was not impressive, the bench observed. “Where, when and how actions were taken are not detailed. The affidavit says awareness programmes were conducted in schools but the schools’ names are not detailed”, the bench said.

The bench pointed also pointed to TV and radio programmes mentioned in the affidavit and said they had no details of the time and date they were aired. Justice Abhishek Reddy questioned how 1,50,000 pamphlets could serve the purpose of spreading awareness in the twin cities. The bench also questioned as to why only virus with H1N1 influenza was being talked about and not other kinds of swine flu. Dr K Shankar, Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, responded that H1N1 was prevalent and for other variants, medicine was available and no other flu cases were reported. The bench then pointed out that every 15 days the committee was to meet and sought the minutes of the meetings held in October and November. It asked the committee to look into requirement of isolated wards in hospitals in the State.

Time for counter sought

The bench pointedly asked as to how a mere 120 beds in three major hospitals would be sufficient. Observing that the lab to confirm the disease as swine flu was available only in Hyderabad, the bench questioned as to how a tribal in Adilabad and Bhupalapally could approach this lab. Dr Shankar said that the government had special messengers to bring the samples to Hyderabad and the permission for mobile labs with low cost was pending with the Central government. The bench also enquired about the availability of vaccinations to the general public. Amicus Curiae informed the bench that detection was a problem and that private hospitals were not alerted on how symptoms are to be identified and samples to be collected and transported. He informed the bench that last year 26 people had died of swine flu. The Advocate General requested time to file a detailed counter. The bench adjourned the case to January 3.

