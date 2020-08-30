Claim under MV Act maintainable even if covered under ESI, says Telangana HC

The judge held that in the absence of any evidence that accident victim received compensation from the ESI, the insurance company cannot absolve itself of paying compensation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has ruled that claiming compensation by injured or legal representatives of deceased under MV Act was maintainable even if the injured or deceased was covered under the ESI Scheme. However, the injured or legal representatives of the deceased cannot make claims under the MV Act which were already claimed and received by them towards reimbursement under the provisions of the ESI Act.

Justice Lakshman held that in the absence of any evidence that accident victim received compensation from the ESI, the insurance company cannot absolve itself of paying compensation.

The judge was dealing with an appeal filed by New India Assurance challenging an award of Rs 11,40,840 towards compensation with proportionate costs and interest of 7.5% per annum. The amount was to be paid by the vehicle owner who caused the accident and the insurance company. An ambulance driver, Ravulla Shanker, filed a claim for Rs 16 lakh as compensation for the injuries he sustained in a road accident on Nakrekal-Suryapet road in April 2013.

The Tribunal gave a specific finding that the accident was due to rash and negligent driving of the driver of the lorry. The insurance company argued that the ambulance driver was covered under the Employees’ State Insurance Act and that he had received benefits from the ESI Corporation and hence he was ineligible to claim benefits from the insurance company. The victim, however, argued that he did not receive any benefits from the ESI. The accident in dispute did not occur during the course of employment and, therefore, it was not an employment injury.

While dismissing insurance company’s appeal, Justice Lakshman pointed out that the insurer did not file any documents to show that the ambulance driver had received benefits under the ESI Act. It has also not examined any witness to prove the same. “The appellant – Insurer- did not make any effort to get documentary evidence from ESI Corporation in support of its contention that the claimant received benefits under the ESI Act from ESI Corporation,” the judge said. He pointed out to the earlier rulings on the question and specifically to the one that ruled that the claim laid under the MV Act is maintainable though the injured/deceased was covered under ESI Act.

“There is no evidence, much less convincing evidence, in the present case to come to a conclusion, that the accident in dispute was during the course of employment injury and it is an employment injury,” he said while dismissing the appeal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .