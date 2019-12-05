Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to ‘defame’ country: BJP MP 

By | Published: 5:18 pm

New Delhi: A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take air out of the Opposition’s claim of slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to “defame” the country.

Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Uttar Pradesh, questioned the claims of slowdown in the auto sector and said there are many households in the country that have multiple cars and there is jam on streets.

So there is no slowdown in auto sector and those who are making such claims are trying to defame the country, he said. Singh made these remarks while participating in the debate on agriculture in the House.