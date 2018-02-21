Clash breaks out in Hyderabad’s Habeebnagar

By | Published: 1:47 am

Hyderabad: Two groups of youngsters clashed with each other at Mallepally in Habeebnagar last Tuesday, with the incident coming to light a week later when a video started making rounds on social media. Habeebnagar police said Faizan (18) Syed Hussain, Shoaib Akhtar and other friends had dinner at Vijay Nagar Colony and while returning, Hussain asked him for some money, which Faizan refused. Hussain then slapped him and left.

Faizan and his friend Wasim from Mallepally lodged a complaint against Hussain and others the next day, following which Hussain came to Wasim’s house along with his friends, armed with sticks. On the other hand, Wasim too called his friends. Both the groups clashed with each other. Nobody was injured. Based on complaints from both sides, counter cases were booked, after which both sides reached a compromise with the intervention of their parents, police said.