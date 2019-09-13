Class 3 student’s green challenge for politicos

By | Published: 9:19 pm

A Class 3 student, Taniya Begum, is the latest to join the popular green challenge – ‘Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai’. Inspired by the challenge taken up by TRS MP J Santhosh Kumar, eight-year-old Taniya planted three saplings in a ground near her home.

“I am waiting for your valuable message and reply for greener India challenge. On an average, a tree produces 100 kgs. of oxygen per year. It means that on an average a person consumes oxygen produced by three trees in a year,” says Taniya while nominating others for the challenge.

She further challenged Tamilisai Soundarrajan, Telangana governor, Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and Sabitha Indra Reddy, Telangana Education Minister. Kiran Bedi responded to Tanya’s challenge on Facebook and said she will be participating in a green drive on September 14.

“She is interested in such activities, so we are encouraging her,” said Shaik Saluddin, Taniya’s father.The young crusader is Junior Camping Head for Drug Free World, India, and Junior Member of Youth For Human Rights International. She also takes an active part in anti-drug campaigns, no plastic campaigns, and initiatives such as helmet for pillion riders, especially children.

