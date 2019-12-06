Class 7 girl ends life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: A seventh standard student reportedly hanged herself at her house in S R Nagar on Wednesday night. According to the police, V Karuna, 12, studying in seventh standard lived along with her parents and a brother at their house in Borabanda.

On Wednesday when her parents, who are construction workers, went out for work, the girl hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house using a scarf.

“Parents of the girl informed us that no one was present in the house when the girl hanged herself. We are yet to ascertain the reason,” said S Ashok, sub inspector, S R Nagar police station.

On a complaint the police registered a case and took up investigation. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary where a postmortem examination was conducted. The body was handed over back to the family members for final rites.

