Class I-V students too young for online classes: Telangana HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday heard inconclusively arguments pertaining to online teaching for schoolchildren.

The panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chouhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with a public interest writ petition filed by the Hyderabad School Parents Association. The petitioner complained that conduct of online classes by private schools was illegal, arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 and Article 21, and sought directions to ban teaching in online mode. The petitioner pointed out that private schools were collecting fee under various names like term fee, admission fee, developmental charge and others contrary to the directions of the government.

Special government pleader A Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the Cabinet met on Wednesday and was in the process of coming up with a notification to start the academic year for the schools this week and the mode of education would be distance and online mode for now.

The panel questioned that if the academic year did not commence, then how online classes were being conducted. The panel opined that children of Classes I to V were too young to be sitting in front of computers or mobiles for 4 to 5 hours and their mental and physical health would be disturbed. The panel sought a response on guidelines framed for conduct of online classes by schools. The panel directed Chaya Devi, the counsel for the CBSE, to file a report within 2 weeks.

B Adinarayana Rao, counsel appearing for Independent School Management Association, informed the court that in case of the CBSE and the ICSE, the academic year had already begun, and hence online classes were permitted. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 27.

Pensions: Govt granted time to respond

The same panel granted time to the government to respond on the issues of part payment of pensions. It was dealing with a batch of public interest writ petitions questioning the State government’s decision to pay only 50% of pension till further orders in the lockdown period in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 27.

Covid: Report sought on measures for differently abled

The same panel directed Divya, Principal Secretary, Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizen Department, to file a report on the steps taken for protection and safety of differently abled persons during the Covid-19 pandemic. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by one SH Ganesh.

K Pavan Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, complained that facilities in the Government Hospital for Physically Challenged People were not up to mark. He complained that the State government had failed to take steps in lieu of directions issued by the Central government. The panel questioned special government pleader A Sanjeev Kumar on the number of physically challenged patients in Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals. The Bench will continue to hear the matter on August 27.

Arrest of leaders stayed

Justice Kesava Rao of the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of party members of the AIMIM (Inqulab). The party members, including its founder Qavi Abbasi, contended that they were falsely implicated in a crime when they were peacefully conducting a core committee meeting at their party office. It was contended that an FIR was lodged at the instance of their political rivals, and there was no violation of any law, including the guidelines issued in the pandemic with regards to use of mask and physical distancing. The Bench will hear the matter on September 14.

