Class IV boy does Hyderabad proud

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: In a fiercely fought SIP All India Arithmetic Genius Inter School National Contest 2017 finals held here, K Vijaya Kaasyapa, a class IV student of Takshasila Public School, Secunderabad, won the ‘First Runner Up’ prize. He shares the prize with three other contestants – one from Pune and two from Aurangabad.

Kaasyapa cracked 160 sums in just 10 minutes, averaging 3.75 seconds per sum.

The boy was one of the 150 mathematical genius kids who reached the finals, competing with 2.20 lakh others from 476 schools across the country.

The nine-year-old’s triumph adds weight to a recent survey, which shows Hyderabad students to be the best among major cities in math solving skills, according to a press release.

The winner of the competition was Shiyam Sunthar, a Class II student of Dr GSK Memorial School in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu.