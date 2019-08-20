Class IV girl dies under suspicious circumstances at School in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:43 am

Karimnagar: A Class IV girl died under suspicious circumstances at a private school at Kothapalli village located on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Though the 9-year-old student Bhairavi, a resident of Bayyariwadi village of Kumuram-Bheem Asifabad district, died in the morning at Paradise High School at Kothapalli, the school management contacted the parents in the afternoon stating that their daughter was suffering from fever. The girl, who allegedly complained of neck pain, went to the washroom and collapsed there. At around 1 pm, the school management informed the parents that Vaishnavi was suffering fromo fever. By the time the tensed parents reached the school, the body of the girl had been shifted to mortuary at district headquarters hospital.

Vaishnavi had returned to the school only on Sunday after visiting her parents during the holidays. When she complained of neck pain, the warden asked her to talk to her mother to which Vaishnavi allegedly said she would talk to her after coming from the washroom. Meanwhile, the school management claimed that the girl suffered seizure when she went to the bathroom. Vandana, mother of the student, refuted their claim saying that her daughter never had a medical history of suffering fits. She expressed doubts over shifting of body from school to hospital by the time she reached the school and wanted the police to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, activists of various student unions ABVP, AISF, and SFI staged a protest demanding action against the negligence by the school management. Police arrested the union leaders and shifted them to police station while the school management was not available to comment on the incident.

