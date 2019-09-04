Class three boy beaten up by teacher in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: A Class III student suffered a fracture on his little finger allegedly after his teacher beat him with a stainless steel scale in Meerpet.

The incident occurred on last Saturday at Satyam Kids Play School when the teacher Sujatha allegedly pulled up the child for making noise in class and beat him on his left hand. The child suffered a fracture to his little finger.

The child’s parents informed the Balala Hakkula Sangham who lodged a police complaint on Wednesday. Sangham honorary president Achyuta Rao said they had requested the police to book a case on teacher and the school management. He also alleged that the school was not recognised by the State government. The Meerpet police said the facts were being verified, after which a case would be booked.