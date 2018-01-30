Class VII student commits suicide after mother scolds him in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A Class VII student ended his life after his mother beat him for not attending school at Loadpalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on Tuesday.

The Penchikalpet police said Umesh, son of a farmer from Loadpalli and student of a government school, took the extreme step because he was depressed over the frequent thrashing by his mother.

He committed suicide when his mother was away from home. When she returned, she found her son dead.

She informed the police, who shifted the body to the Sirpur (T) Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on the father’s complaint, the police registered a case of suspicious death.


