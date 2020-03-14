Classic Blue gives a trendy look

By | Sudeep Kolte | Published: 12:22 am

Five ways to include the pantone colour (Classic Blue) in your day to day life

2020 marks the start of a new decade in modern times and there is no doubt that it is slated to be more exciting and challenging than the last. Earlier in February, Pantone announced its colour of the year ‘Classic Blue’ (PANTONE – 19 – 4052), a deep shade of blue that not only inspires comfort and relatability but is also powerful and eye-catching. At a time when technology defines our lives and the world is changing at lightening pace, the Classic Blue evokes a sense of stability, relaxation and calmness. But how do you integrate this everlasting colour it into your home without seeming too loud or out of place? Here are a few tips that will help your home become more warm and welcoming with Classic Blue.

1) The Balancing act

A Classic Blue is equivalent to black; it works with everything. It’s a wonderful and easy going colour that adapts to any style or period. Incorporating blues into your homes is a sure-fire way to infuse a sense of peace and calm in your spaces. This incredibly dynamic shade of blue is essentially a primary colour, perfect to make smaller spaces seem larger. It is also highly versatile and can be painted in any room to brighten it up. Paint your doorways for a bold statement as you enter any room or add an accented wall with a solid or patterned design to your living room, amidst a white or cream setting, to freshen it up. It looks just as chic if painted in a library or added to your kitchen design for a contemporary look.

2) The Nature of the colour

This colour is perfect to attract attention and highlight objects within the room. Even if not used as a primary colour in the room, the Classic Blue works great as an accent. It can be incorporated in upholstery, wallpapers, wall beams or bedroom accessories like pillows, linen etc. to add a touch of glamour. Creating a nautical-themed view, this shade has its charm and can work anywhere in your house, excluding ski chalets or woodland retreats.

3) Style it your way

If modern, chic is more your style over classic, contemporary then a great way to stay on trend is to add a ‘fifth wall’ or what is commonly called a false ceiling. False ceilings allow for customizations from a variety of lights that suit your theme, installations for a three-dimensional effect and complex designs like layered looks. Easy to construct and easy on the wallet, materials like Gyproc can be used for false ceilings to uplift the ambience of a room. From a starry galaxy for the kid’s room to geometric or monochromatic blue designs, a false ceiling can breathe new life into any room. .

4) Pair it up

The combination of classic blue with a neutral or pastel colour adds a luxurious and unconventional look to your interiors. Classic Blue pairs are well with bright whites, yellows, greens and neutral pastel colours. For a regal look in your kitchen or bar add blue to your cabinets or island with a white setting to supplement it. For a trendy look add a blue false ceiling to any room and play around with white or yellow lighting to change the look and feel of the room.

5) Be Creative

You don’t have to do big renovations to give your space a completely new look. Gymsum based dry walls are an easy way to add partitions and create unique spaces within the room. The flexibility of drywalls allow for a number of creative bends and customizations including having fun with colours without doing too much extra. A Classic Blue drywall not only adds depth but is also a great way to accentuate objects and small spaces in a room. Drywalls can be used to fix shelves for showpieces, wall-hangings, fixtures for TVs, mirrors, suspended lights. It is also capable of delivering high quality sound installations, ideal for an entertainment room.

– Sudeep Kolte

VP Sales and Marketing

Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd (Gyproc Business)

