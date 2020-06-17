Classmates mourn Col Santosh Babu’s sacrifice

By | Published: 12:08 am

Mancherial: Martyred Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu has a connection with Luxettipet town of Mancherial district. He had studied in Sri Saraswathi Shishumandir School from Class I to V when his father was working with a bank in the town during 1988 to 1993. Santosh’s classmates and teachers mourned the brave heart and paid tributes to him for his supreme sacrifice on Wednesday.

Ravula Ramanna, teacher of the institution told Telangana Today that he was fortunate to have taught alphabets and many subjects to Santosh Babu and said the country has lost a gem. He recalled that Santosh Babu was a brilliant student and was performing well in academics. He opined that he used to show great interest in learning new things. “He is immortal and I salute him,” he added.

“Santosh and I studied together up to Class IV in the school. He used to effortlessly recite Sanskrit hymns and was actively participating in cultural programmes. He was sharing tales of national leaders and patriots during his childhood. I was shocked to hear his death. We are proud to be his classmates. He is a role model to the youngsters,” Sridhar, a childhood friend of the colonel said.

Another classmate, Pokala Arun Kumar, requested the public to extend solidarity to families of martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the country. He rendered outstanding services. He was synonymous to brevity and zeal. He was actively participating in extra-curricular activities besides faring well in academics, he said.

After completing primary schooling in Luxettipet, Santosh was shortlisted for studying in a Sainik School of Korukonda in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh run by the Ministry of Defense. He was selected for Indian Army and held different positions before being promoted to the rank of colonel. His father Upender was a cashier of a cooperative bank in Luxettipet. He is a native of Suryapet district.

