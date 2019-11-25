CLAT 2020 to be held on May 10

By | Published: 12:50 am 3:35 pm

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – 2020 for admissions into National Law Universities in India will be held on May 10, 2020. The notification for CLAT – 2020 will be released in the last week of December, 2019 and the online application form would be available from January 1, 2020.

A decision on the schedule was taken by the Consortium of NLUs at a meeting chaired by the consortium president, Prof. Faizan Mustafa, who is also the Vice- Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law.

The CLAT will also have a change in the pattern of questions for UG. The comprehension based questions would be asked from quantitative techniques, English, current affairs, deductive reasoning and logical reasoning. The meeting also resolved to reduce the number of questions from 200 to 120-150 questions. Prof. Mustafa said asking students to answer 200 questions in 120 minutes was not right as it put students under lot of mental stress. The exam will remain off line and the duration will be two hours. The aim is to get better students to National Law Universities who have competence in reading texts and demonstrate skills in inferential reasoning, he said.

Similarly, The PG admission test will also have comprehension based questions with the descriptive portion remaining same as last year. The consortium authorised the Executive Council of CLAT– 2020 to study the possibility of introducing cut-off marks for the LL.M.

It was also decided to undertake several Faculty Development Programmes in various member NLUs and launch a scheme of scholarship/fee concessions for the students of NLUs. The consortium would also assist the member NLUs in upgrading their library, IT facilities and other infrastructure.

