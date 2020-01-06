CLAT online registrations begin

By | Published: 12:55 am 4:56 pm

Hyderabad: The online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 national law universities across the country, has begun from January 1.

CLAT is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities and registrations will remain open until March 31, 2020. The exam will be conducted on May 10, 2020 and the answer keys will be uploaded on May 11. The results are likely to be released in two weeks after this.

The preference order of all the NLUs should be filled by the candidate while filling the application form since no change will be allowed in preference after form submission. The application fee for general category applicants is Rs.4,000 while that for SC, ST and BPL category applicants is Rs 3,500.

The website of the Consortium of NLUs has necessary guidelines, sample questions, model question papers, answer keys and online learning examination materials for registered candidates. Only those who register for CLAT 2020 will have access to these from the website.

The exam will test candidates in English language, current affairs including general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques. The quantitative analysis will be based on 10th standard mathematics content and there will be 150 objective type questions

Candidates applying for UG programmes should have passed 10+2 from a recognised board of education with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) and for PG programmes, an LLB Degree or equivalent. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer for both UG and PG. As for the LL.M. Admission Test, candidates who secure 40% (35% in case of SC, ST & PWD) marks in the objective type test will be qualified for evaluation of descriptive answers.

There will be 100 objective type questions.

Further details are available the consortium’s website, https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2020/.

