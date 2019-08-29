Clay idol preparation workshop for children

By | Published: 10:01 pm 9:47 pm

To spread awareness on eco-friendly festivities, Ramky Enviro Engineers, in collaboration with Government School at Sri Ram Nagar in Yousufguda, organised a ‘Clay Idol Preparation’ workshop for school children.

More than 1,000 students from the school participated in the workshop which was hosted by BIG 92.7 FM RJs. Sujiv Nair, chief human resource officer, Ramky Enviro engineers and MA Shafi, corporator, Rahmath Nagar division also took part in the programme.

Children’s attitude towards living things develops at a young age, said Nair and added that the Green Ganesha programme was an initiative aimed at developing a sense of caring and respect for the nature among children.

School principal, L Padmaja, underscored that activities such as these workshops imbibe a sense of care and concern for the nature among the children.