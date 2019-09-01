Clay idols by civic bodies effectual in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:23 pm 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Slowly but surely most devotees in the city have started to opt for clay idols over the conventional idols for Ganesh festivities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has distributed over one lakh clay idols and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) distributed over 61,000 idols for free of cost, stands a testimony for the changing trend and increased awareness among people.

The distribution of idols will continue on Sunday as well and officials are making arrangements for the same at different areas in the city.

This year, HMDA had set up 33 distribution centres across the city. For the convenience of residents, the HMDA distributed the eco-friendly idols through 11 mobile vans in different colonies. More so, officials also offered a Tulasi and other saplings to the residents along with the idols.

HMDA officials claimed that over 2.22 lakh saplings including lemon grass, neem, amla, guava, pomegranate and other varieties of plants were offered to the residents.

Similarly, GHMC is continuing idol distribution on Sunday through colony welfare associations, respective Assistant Medical and Health Officers and other voluntary organisations. The municipal corporation is taking up the programme in association with Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Meanwhile, flower and fruit markets in many areas were abuzz with activity with households shopping for different puja materials. Outlets offering decoration materials, buntings and illumination lights at Troop Bazar and Ameerpet turned a beehive of activity.

Chanting “Ganapati Boppa Moriya”, Youth welfare associations were seen shifting the idols to their respective pandals set up from Dhoolpet and other areas. Traffic police ensured smooth flow of traffic on several routes to facilitate youth associations transport the idols.

