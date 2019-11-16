Clean and green way to Hyderabad’s famed ‘mehmaan nawazi’

By | Published: 12:11 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s famed ‘mehmaan nawazi’ has spurred the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ensure round-the-clock sanitation at tourist locations to create an impression on the visitors to the capital city.

Under a pilot project, the GHMC has identified 12 locations and roped in two private agencies for ensuring greenery and sanitation at these locations.

The agencies have been entrusted with the task of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at these locations round the clock. They will be deploying workers and taking up sanitation in three shifts.

Apart from locations based on tourism significance, the GHMC has identified Secunderabad Railway Station and a few other spots, which register high footfalls.

Generally, visitors, especially those from abroad, visit these places in large numbers and there is a need to ensure sanitation devoid of trash and dust, said GHMC Special Commissioner (Sanitation) Sujatha Gupta.

The agency will be responsible for sanitation at the allotted locations. If there are any lapses in delivering services to the expected levels, penalties will be levied. This was being done in a few other cities that had secured top ranks in the Swachh Survekshan programme, she said.

It is not just confined to maintaining cleanliness. Agencies will have to create awareness among visitors, particularly local people, to desist from dumping trash and spitting on the premises. Focus will be on avoiding graffiti at the places.

Services of GHMC sanitary workers, who are currently deployed at the identified locations, will be utilised in other places. Based on the outcome of the pilot project, GHMC is mulling to extend the exercise to other tourist spots and prominent locations in the city.

Tenders will be floated after the pilot project to identify the agencies and different locations will be allotted to the agencies.

