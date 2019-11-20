Clean sweep for Hyderabad in Lawn Tennis

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:51 pm 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boys and girls in the under-14 and under-17 category grabbed gold medals in the 65th SFGI Lawn Tennis Telangana State school games tournament cum selections held in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday.

A total of 12 players from Hyderabad were also selected to compete in the national competition.

